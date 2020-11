Planters Bank Presents… “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, Friday

Clarksville, TN – This Friday, November 20th, 2020, “Sandy Claws” is coming to town early this season when Planters Bank Presents… Tim Burton’s classic and delightfully creepy stop-motion animated musical “The Nighmare Before Christmas” at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 7:00pm.

Tickets are already going quickly for this darkly comic favorite following the misadventures of Jack Skellington, Halloweentown’s beloved pumpkin king, who has become bored with the same annual routine of frightening people.

When Jack accidentally stumbles on Christmastown, all bright colors and warm spirits, he plots to kidnap Santa Claus and take over the role … but Jack soon discovers even the best-laid plans of mice and skeleton men can go seriously awry!

Rating: PG / Running time: 76 minutes / Release year: 1993 / Director: Henry Selick / Cast: Chris Sarandon, Danny Elfman, Catherine O’Hara, Glenn Shadix, Ken Page / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Admission is $5.00 per person (plus a ticketing operation fee). Advance ticket purchases are strongly encouraged, as seating is limited. Popcorn, assorted candy and drinks will be available as concessions in sealed packaging. Tickets are available online via the below button or by phone at 931.645.7699 and in person between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Tuesday through Friday. The box office will also be open starting 30 minutes prior to each Friday night’s movie.

Please note: Through the end of December, our box office will be closed on Mondays for our weekly professional cleanings. Special thanks to SERVPRO of Montgomery County for keeping the Roxy Regional Theatre clean and safe!

Due to the continued escalation of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with local regulations, seating will be limited to 50 people per showing and all patrons will be required to wear facial coverings to mask the nose and mouth. Groups will be limited to eight (8) guests and will be seated by staff members to ensure proper social distancing.

Sanitizing stations will be available in the building. For additional information about the steps the Roxy Regional Theatre staff are taking and what we are asking of our patrons to limit the spread of this virus, please view our COVID-19 Precautions and Requirements.

In the coming weeks, you can also look for such favorites as “Meet Me In St. Louis”, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, “The Polar Express” and “It’s A Wonderful Life”.

For our complete schedule of films and more information, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/filmseries. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PlantersBankPresents!

