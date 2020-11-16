|
This Week at APSU: String of Events planned as On-Campus Classes wind down for the Semester
Clarksville, TN – As the end of in-person classes at Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville Campus nears, APSU organizations have a string of events planned to keep student spirits high.
The Govs Programming Council has a Car Smash planned for 10:00am-2:00pm Tuesday, November 17th.
“Ready to relieve some stress after this long semester?” the event’s PeayLink post reads. “Come out to our car-smashing event where you can release all negative energy, stress, and any other heavy load before we go on break.”
The event is open only to students. Click here for more.
Here are other events happening through Thanksgiving
‘Over Look/Under Foot’ exhibit open through December 10th
The New Gallery, with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present Over Look/Under Foot, a new exhibition by artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.
The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the APSU Art + Design building on the campus of Austin Peay State University, runs through December 10th.
A 360-degree virtual walk-through accompanies the exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes. To see the walk-through, click here.
For more, click here.
COVID-19 Testing available to APSU Students, Employees
In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is being conducted on the campus of APSU, behind the Ard building, for faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:
Walk-ins
Monday-Friday
Drive-thru
Monday-Friday
For more, click here.
Other APSU Happenings this Week
For information about other happenings at Austin Peay State University, click here.
