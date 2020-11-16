This Week at APSU: String of Events planned as On-Campus Classes wind down for the Semester

Clarksville, TN – As the end of in-person classes at Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville Campus nears, APSU organizations have a string of events planned to keep student spirits high.

The Govs Programming Council has a Car Smash planned for 10:00am-2:00pm Tuesday, November 17th.

“Ready to relieve some stress after this long semester?” the event’s PeayLink post reads. “Come out to our car-smashing event where you can release all negative energy, stress, and any other heavy load before we go on break.”

The event is open only to students. Click here for more.

Here are other events happening through Thanksgiving

GPC presents Alex Ahn at 11:00am Wednesday, November 18th, in APSU Morgan University Center Rooms 303 and 305. Click here for more.

Govs Write Govs through 1:00pm Monday, November 23rd, in Room 206 of the APSU Morgan University Center. Click here for more.

Netflix & Chat at 7:00pm Monday, November 23rd online (“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”). Click here for more.

Online Trivia from 7:00pm-8:30pm Tuesday, November 24th, via Zoom. Click here for more.

And don’t forget! The Govs men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to open their seasons on November 25th. The men travel to the #Beachbubble Gulf Coast Showcase November 25th-27th (see the schedule here). And the women visit North Alabama on November 25th before returning home to play Trevecca at 1:00pm, November 28th (see the schedule here).

‘Over Look/Under Foot’ exhibit open through December 10th

The New Gallery, with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present Over Look/Under Foot, a new exhibition by artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.

The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the APSU Art + Design building on the campus of Austin Peay State University, runs through December 10th.

A 360-degree virtual walk-through accompanies the exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes. To see the walk-through, click here.

For more, click here.

COVID-19 Testing available to APSU Students, Employees

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is being conducted on the campus of APSU, behind the Ard building, for faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:

You are experiencing COVID-19 Coronavirus related symptoms, or You have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus diagnosis, or You have been informed that you are a member of a group or team that is undergoing surveillance testing.

Walk-ins

Monday-Friday

7:00am-9:30am for Govs athletes

9:30am-noon for eligible APSU students, faculty and staff

Drive-thru

Monday-Friday

7:00am-noon for ALL eligible students, faculty and staff

For more, click here.

Other APSU Happenings this Week

For information about other happenings at Austin Peay State University, click here.

