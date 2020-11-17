Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Track and Field signs Madi Wallace

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head track and field coach Valerie Brown is pleased to welcome Madi Wallace, an outstanding hurdler from Fort Payne, Alabama.

Austin Peay State University Women's Track and Field brings Madi Wallace onboard during early signing period. (APSU Sports Information)

Wallace has been a staple in Alabama’s State Track and Field Championships, both indoor and outdoor, during her prep career at Fort Payne High School, qualifying for the championships nine times.

She’s medaled eight times, including a 60-meter hurdles gold medal in February 2020. She currently ranks as the No. 6 hurdler in the state by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.

With the Wildcats, she’s set school records in both the 60-meter (9.17) and 300-meter (45.76) hurdles, helping Fort Payne win six-straight 6A-Section IV championships. As an eighth-grader, Wallace was ranked as the No. 17 300-meter hurdler in the nation.

“We are excited to welcome Madi Wallace to our track & field family,” Brown said. “We are looking forward to her continued growth. She is the type of athlete that can make an immediate impact on our program.”


