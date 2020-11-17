Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to observe Thanksgiving Holiday

Fort Campbell, KY – On Thursday, November 26th, 2020, in honor of the national observance of Thanksgiving Day, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) personnel will observe the federal holiday.

All outpatient services, including BACH pharmacies and the BACH COVID Clinic and Triage Line will close on the federal holiday.

The hospital remains open 24/7 for emergency services, inpatient care, and labor and delivery services.



Primary Care services November 27th

BACH Patient-Centered Medical Homes, family member primary care services, will consolidate services, Friday, November 27th. Family members, retirees and Soldiers enrolled to Air Assault Medical Home, Byrd Family Medical Home, Gold Army Medical Home and Screaming Eagle Medical Home will be seen by appointment Friday, November 27th in the Byrd Family Medical Home, 7973 Thunder Boulevard, Fort Campbell.

All Soldier-Centered Medical Homes will consolidate at LaPointe Army Medical Home. Patients should call the Appointment Line at 270.798.4677 or 931.431.4677 to book an appointment.

Specialty Care services November 27th

Also Friday, November 27th, BACH’s Behavioral Health team will consolidate services, including the Embedded Behavioral Health Clinics, to the Multidisciplinary Clinic located inside the E Building which is connected to the hospital. All other BACH specialty and surgical services will participate in a Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, November 27th and are closed.

Expectant mothers who need urgent care and are less than 20 weeks pregnant, should go to the Emergency Center. Expectant mothers who are greater than 20 weeks pregnant should go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

BACH Pharmacy services November 27th

BACH Pharmacies will operate on a condensed schedule on the DONSA. LaPointe Pharmacy, Byrd Pharmacy and Screaming Eagle Medical Home Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 4:00pm Friday, November 27th. The Town Center Pharmacy will be open 8:00am to 5:00pm Friday, November 27th and will open normal Saturday business hours from 8:00am to 4:00pm, November 28th.

Rather than standing in line, patients can request medications electronically via the TRICARE Online Patient Portal. Using the provider tab, select the Doctor Pharmacy identifying beneficiary’s provider.

“Our Blanchfield team wishes the Fort Campbell and surrounding communities a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving. It is a true honor to serve this community,” said BACH commander Col. Patrick T. Birchfield. “Please continue to practice CDC recommendations to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure by social distancing, properly washing hands, wearing face coverings and staying home if you are sick. These practices will not only help protect you from the spread of COVID-19, it will also help protect you and others against the flu and other viruses.”

COVID-19 Services available Thanksgiving Day/DONSA

Beneficiaries with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 Coronavirus infected person may utilize TRICARE Online’s Patient Portal to initiate communications with a BACH COVID-19 Triage Nurse.

Patients with COVID-19 Coronavirus symptoms are encouraged to complete a COVID-19 Coronavirus screening questionnaire using www.tricareonline.com. A COVID-Triage nurse will contact patients within 24 hours after submitting the screening questionnaire. Using TOL shortens the time waiting to speak to a COVID-Triage Nurse and allows individuals to complete the form anytime, day or night.

If patients prefer, they can call the hospital’s COVID-Triage line at 270.798.4677 (HOSP) or 931.431.4677, option 2, from 7:00am to 5:00pm, Monday – Wednesday and Friday and 7:00am to 3:30pm, Saturday and Sunday. On Thanksgiving Day and after hours, beneficiaries may utilize TOL or call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273).

Nursing staff who support the NAL phone lines can assist beneficiaries with non-life threatening medical concerns and provide further guidance. Beneficiaries experiencing a medical emergency, such a severe shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should call 911.

