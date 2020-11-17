King’s Bluff Brewery aims to raise funds for local nonprofits through “Ale-truism”

King’s Bluff Brewery is donating a portion of proceeds to Habitat for Humanity and other local nonprofits.

Clarksville, TN – Thanks to the generosity of King’s Bluff Brewery (KBB), Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN will now benefit from funds raised by a new beer on tap at the local gathering spot.

The new brew, known as the Hometown Honey Golden Ale, is part of KBB’s ‘Ale-truism’ program.

The brewery has created multiple unique beers to benefit local charities by donating $1.00 from each pint to a host of local nonprofits including the Middle TN Association for Down Syndrome, the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, Friends of Dunbar Cave, and now Habitat.

The KBB crew has also spent time volunteering at the Clarksville ReStore, which serves as a source of funding for Habitat.

“We’re grateful to volunteers like those at KBB who give their time and talents to organizations like Habitat. It’s exciting to see local businesses get involved in the spirit of community and giving back,” Habitat’s Executive Director Rob Selkow said.

KBB’s owner Dustyn Brewer explained why the brewery invests so much in local charitable organizations.

“For us, it’s simple: Put good into your community, you get good back,” Brewer said. “With our ‘Pints for a Purpose’ we have the ability to do just that. We’ve been fortunate to have amazing community partners, like Habitat, with the same value-set as us where we all have an opportunity to make a real difference. Ale-truism is a key component for most brewing communities, and we’re seeing real growth in Clarksville. We’re happy to be a part of it!”

To try out the Hometown Honey Golden Ale or one of the other ‘Ale-truism’ brews on tap, visit King’s Bluff Brewery at 128 University Avenue in downtown Clarksville, just a short walk from the Clarksville ReStore.

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

To schedule a pickup or request more information about Clarksville ReStore, call 931.645.4242 or email *protected email*

Donations can also be dropped off at the rear loading dock at 404 Madison Street in Downtown Clarksville.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 98 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The 99th and 100th homes are currently under construction. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

For more information call 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

