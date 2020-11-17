|
Tennessee announces Extended Hours at Select Locations Bookend Thanksgiving Holiday to Encourage COVID-19 Testing
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 Coronavirus testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving.
The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard will extend operating hours at 35 county health departments, from 7:00am to 5:00pm, local time, on Monday, November 23rd, and Monday, November 30th. A list of the county health departments operating with extended hours is below.
Tennessee National Guard personnel will also support testing during extended hours at health departments in the Davidson County, Hamilton County, and Knox County.
COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at county health departments is free to those who want to receive a COVID-19 test.
A complete, statewide list of all COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites is available at https://covid19.tn.gov/testing-sites/
All 89 rural county health departments will be open Monday, November 23rd, through Wednesday, November 25th. County health departments will be closed and will not provide COVID-19 Coronavirus testing from Thursday November 26th, through Saturday November 28th, 2020.
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a guide available with recommendations for making Thanksgiving safer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among family and friends. The guide is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.
Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23rd, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in the state.
