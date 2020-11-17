Tennessee announces Extended Hours at Select Locations Bookend Thanksgiving Holiday to Encourage COVID-19 Testing

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is making more COVID-19 Coronavirus testing options available for Tennesseans statewide leading up to and just after Thanksgiving.

The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee National Guard will extend operating hours at 35 county health departments, from 7:00am to 5:00pm, local time, on Monday, November 23rd, and Monday, November 30th. A list of the county health departments operating with extended hours is below.

Tennessee National Guard personnel will also support testing during extended hours at health departments in the Davidson County, Hamilton County, and Knox County.

COVID-19 Coronavirus testing at county health departments is free to those who want to receive a COVID-19 test.

A complete, statewide list of all COVID-19 Coronavirus testing sites is available at https://covid19.tn.gov/testing-sites/

All 89 rural county health departments will be open Monday, November 23rd, through Wednesday, November 25th. County health departments will be closed and will not provide COVID-19 Coronavirus testing from Thursday November 26th, through Saturday November 28th, 2020.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. This information is also available at: www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a guide available with recommendations for making Thanksgiving safer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among family and friends. The guide is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays/thanksgiving.html.

Governor Lee formed the UCG on March 23rd, 2020, bringing together the Tennessee Department of Health, Tennessee Department of Military, and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to streamline coordination across key Tennessee departments to fight the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

County Health Department with Expanded Hours

7:00am to 5:00pm, Local Time – Nov. 23rd & Nov. 30th, 2020 REGION COUNTY LOCATION Northeast Carter Carter County Health Department

403 G St., Elizabethton Greene Greene Valley Campus

4850 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., Greeneville Hawkins – Rogersville Hawkins County Health Department

201 Park Blvd., Rogersville Washington Washington County Health Department

219 Princeton Road, Johnson City

East Anderson Anderson County Health Department

710 N. Main St., Ste. A, Clinton Blount Blount County Health Department

301 McGhee St., Maryville Campbell Campbell County Health Department

162 Sharp-Perkins Road, Jacksboro Hamblen Hamblen County Health Department

331 W. Main St., Morristown Sevier Sevier County Health Department

719 Middle Creek Road, Sevierville Southeast Bradley Bradley County Health Department

201 Dooley St., SE, Cleveland Franklin Franklin County Health Department

266 Joyce Lane, Winchester McMinn McMinn County Health Department

393 County Road 554, Athens Rhea Rhea County Health Department

344 Eagle Lane, Evensville Upper Cumberland Cumberland Cumberland County Health Department

1503 S. Main St., Crossville Dekalb Dekalb County Health Department

254 Tiger Drive, Smithville Macon Macon County Fairgrounds

231 Russell Drive, Lafayette Overton Overton County Health Department

5880 Bradford-Hicks Drive, Livingston Putnam Putnam County Fairgrounds

155 Fairgound Lane, Cookeville Warren Warren County Health Department

1401 Sparta St., McMinnville Mid-Cumberland Cheatham Cheatham County Health Department

162 County Services Drive, Ste. 200, Ashland City Montgomery Civitan Park

650 Bellamy Lane, Clarksville Rutherford Rutherford County Health Department

100 W. Burton St., Murfreesboro Sumner – Gallatin Sumner County Health Department

1005 Union School Road, Gallatin Williamson Williamson County Ag Expo Center

4215 Long Lane, Franklin Wilson Wilson County Fairgrounds

945 E. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon

South Central Bedford Bedford County Health Department

140 Dover St., Shelbyville Coffee Coffee County Fairgrounds

99 Lakeview Drive, Manchester Lawrence Lawrence County Health Department

2379 Buffalo Road, Lawrenceburg Maury Maury County Health Department

1909 Hampshire Pike, Columbia West Dyer Dyer County Health Department

1755 Parr Ave., Dyersburg Fayette Fayette County Health Department

90 Yum Yum Road, Somerville Hardin Hardin County Health Department

1920 Pickwick St., Savannah Haywood Haywood County Health Department

950 E. Main St., Brownsville Obion Obion County Health Department

1008 Mt. Zion Road, Union City Tipton Tipton County Health Department

4700 Mueller Brass Road, Covington

Related Stories

Sections

Topics