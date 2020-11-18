APSU Men and Women’s Basketball to hold open practice Thursday in the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics will hold open practice sessions to the public Thursday, November 19th, 2020 in the Dunn Center. The women’s basketball team would open the session at 5:00pm, with the men to follow at 7:00pm.

With capacity reduced to 35 percent for the upcoming season, and no lower-bowl seating to be offered, this session will give fans an opportunity to familiarize themselves with entry processes and social-distancing practices, in addition to giving them an opportunity for a first look at both the men and women’s basketball teams.

It also will serve to give the athletics department an in-depth glance at the social-distancing standards at work and an opportunity to further refine those practices, if needed, ahead of the November 28th home opener for the women’s team against Trevecca.

Concessions also will be available in the lobby, with limited food and beverage items available.

Social distancing measures will be strictly maintained in the Dunn Center this season; for the safety of fans, players, coaches and staff, masks will be required at all times except for when eating or drinking.

For more information or to procure ticketing information, visit our information page for the 2020-21 season.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics