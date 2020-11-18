Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Track and Field adds pole vaulter Alexa Oatman

APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – Pole Vault U. is adding another talent.

Austin Peay State University (APSU) head track and field coach Valerie Brown is pleased to add another talented pole vaulter with the signing of Alexa Oatman to a National Letter of Intent.

Austin Peay State University Women's Track and Field signs Alexa Oatman. (APSU Sports Information)

Oatman, of Lewis-Palmer High School, is among the nation’s Top 30 Class of 2021 pole vaulters.

She took runner-up honors at the 2019 Colorado Class 4A State Track and Field Championships in the event, clearing 11 feet as a sophomore.

“We are excited to welcome another piece of the puzzle to our 2021 class,” Brown said. “Alexa competes in gymnastics, and track and field running events while specializing in the pole vault. We are looking forward to her progress at the collegiate level.”


