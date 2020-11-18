CDE Lightband receives Three Excellence in Public Power Communications Awards

Clarksville, TN – CDE Lightband was honored with receiving three Excellence in Public Power Communications Awards from the American Public Power Association.

CDE Lightband’s Business Development team worked tirelessly on creating marketing that sparked ingenuity, originality and moving to the forefront of changing the electric utility world in the realm of print, video and social media platforms.

CDE Lightband’s diligence paid off as they were presented with the awards during APPA’s virtual Customer Connections Conference (October 27th-28th).

The annual awards recognize excellence in communications. The entries are judged in three categories: print/digital, web/social media, and video. Awards were given to those that showed innovation and creativity in telling their stories through outstanding copy, design, financial data presentation, graphics, social media engagement, video editing and web layout and interactivity.

“While we are accustomed to being known for our reliability in electric and broadband services, it’s also wonderful to be recognized for the strides we take in using informational data and transforming it to showcase our talent in an industry that is learning to adapt to new platforms to communicate with our customers,” says Brian Taylor, general manager of CDE Lightband.

This year’s awards were judged by Leigh McGuire, Director of Marketing and Communications at The Monitoring Association; Kesha Willis, Director of PR and Communications at the Society of Breast Imaging; and Gary Hunt, Communication Director at The Ohio Society of CPAs.

Print/Digital Award of Merit – CDE Lightband

Video Award of Excellence – CDE Lightband

Web/Social Media Award of Merit – CDE Lightband

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

