Clarksville area Pets of the Week for November 18th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of November 4th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Guinness is an adult neutered male boxer/hound mix with a beautiful brindle coat. This handsome boy is eagerly awaiting his new home.

Hugo is an adult male domestic longhair with stunning green eyes. He is litter box trained and his vaccinations are up to date. This handsome boy would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Nellie is a 3-year-old, 10-pound female gray tabby. This sweet girl is house trained and has been spayed. Her ideal home would be as an only cat. She would love all your attention for her very own.

Find her through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Marrie is a special needs cat looking for a loving home. An owner surrender, she is 13 years-old, a short-haired tabby and white kitty, and she is blind. She loves people, is a talker only if you ignore her, is alert, intelligent, and just a delight. She is not fond of other cats and would like to be the queen bee of her home. She gets around very well and would soon have a new home mapped. If you love senior kitties, this one is a gem.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Glamour is a beautiful 1-year-old spayed female tabby. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. Glamour is a very loving cat. She likes to hang-out with you, interrupted by some play time and a nap.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Mocha is a beautiful 8-year-old spayed female Labrador retriever/mountain cur mix. She is house trained and prefers to be an only pet. Mocha is very loving and affectionate and just wants to be with you. She does best in a quiet environment. She loves to curl up next to you and loves attention.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas is an adult neutered male pit bull terrier mix with a beautiful brindle coat. He is energetic and has done well with children but may need to be watched around little ones due to his excitement. He does well with most dogs and is eager to please. He is house and crate trained. Atlas is heart worm positive and his treatment is being paid for.

Find him through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, /www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Zuma is a 5-year-old, 18-pound neutered male chihuahua mix. He is vetted and has a microchip. Zuma is a very sweet boy who gets along well with children and other dogs. He is house and crate trained.

Find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Josie is a 1-2-year-old medium size female hound mix. She is house trained and is a huge love bug. Josie has a very sweet demeanor. This beautiful girl likes to jump and would do best in a home without small children.

Find her through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

