Austin Peay State University encourages Campus to Power Down over Winter Break

Clarksville, TN – As students and faculty prepare for the upcoming winter break at Austin Peay State University (APSU), a new internal campaign is asking them to help conserve energy before they leave.

Last year, APSU saved $1,000 every day through its conservation efforts, which translates to the electricity used by four households for an entire year.

“Austin Peay State University has seen significant energy savings as a result of the campus closure earlier this year and the reduction of in-person classes this semester,” Olivia Herron, APSU sustainability coordinator, said.

“Not only does this improve our carbon footprint, it saves significant money during this financially difficult time. I’m asking everyone in our community to do their part to power down during the holiday break,” stated Herron.

Before leaving campus, students living in residence halls are asked to:

Unplug all electronics,

Empty and unplug refrigerators,

Turn the thermostat to the lowest setting and

Close the blinds in their rooms.

Faculty members also were asked to power down their offices for the winter break. Austin Peay State University will close on Wednesday, December 23rd, for the winter holiday and reopen January 4th, but many faculty and students leave campus shortly after commencement on December 11th-12th.

For more information on this campaign, visit www.apsu.edu/sustainability/winter-break-energy-savings.php

