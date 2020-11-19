tnAchieves seeks 79 TN Promise Mentors for Montgomery County

Nashville, TN – With less than three weeks remaining until the tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Montgomery County still needs 79 mentors to meet student demand. Statewide, 2,300 mentors are still needed to reach the goal of 9,000.

In 2021, mentors will serve their community virtually using tnAchieves CONNECT.

tnAchieves CONNECT is a new platform that allows for safe, impactful communication between mentors and students. It ensures that in a time of social-distancing, volunteers can continue giving back to local students in need of a little help!

Mentors support local TN Promise applicants as they transition from high school to college. They remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and, most importantly, encourage students to achieve their goals. The time commitment is small, only about one hour per month, but the impact can be life-changing for students, particularly those in their family that are first to attend college.

“Mentoring does not require an extensive knowledge of the college-going process,” said tnAchieves Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “tnAchieves will provide the training and resources necessary to ensure mentors are successful in guiding their students. The most important quality of a mentor is their willingness to encourage students as they achieve their full potential. Anyone willing to commit just one hour per month to supporting students can serve as an excellent mentor.”

Those wanting to learn more about mentoring are invited to attend an upcoming informational webinar set to take place Tuesday, November 17th at 5:00pm ET/4:00pm CT or Wednesday, November 18th at 1:30pm ET/12:30pm CT. Each session will present on the same material and last for 20 minutes. Those interested in attending an upcoming webinar can register at www.tnAchieves.org/mentors. If you are unable to attend an informational webinar, you can learn more at www.tnachieves.org/mentors/apply.

Mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and complete a one-hour training.

tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. If you have questions about the tnAchieves mentoring program, please email or call Tyler Ford at *protected email* or 309.945.3446.

