U.S. Representative Mark Green to Serve on NDAA Conference Committee

Washington, D.C. – Last night, November 18th, 2020, U.S. Representative Mark Green was appointed to serve on the House-Senate Conference Committee for the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Conference Committee is tasked with reconciling the Senate and House defense authorization bills into a final version for the upcoming year.

“It’s an honor to represent the House Committee on Homeland Security in this conference, and I’m grateful to Leader McCarthy and Ranking Member Rogers for this privilege and for their continued leadership on behalf of our troops,” said Representative Green.

“As a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, proudly representing Tennessee’s servicemembers and their families at Fort Campbell, I am deeply committed to ensuring that our men and women in uniform have the resources they need as they serve in the cause of freedom,” Representative Green stated.

“One of Congress’ fundamental duties is to provide for the common defense. As we witness growing and changing threats to our country from foreign adversaries such as China, North Korea, Iran, and Russia, it is more important than ever to ensure that our servicemembers can carry out their mission to protect and defend America’s families and values at home and around the world.”

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made the following statement on Green’s recognition:

“Mark graduated from West Point and spent nearly 25 years of his life serving his country as a decorated soldier and physician, with multiple deployments to the Middle East. His actions show a simple truth: that this nation is worth fighting for. He has never wavered in that belief. I have full confidence he will advocate for the right policies to keep our nation safe and our troops healthy on and off the battlefield.”

Representative Mark Green is an ER physician and combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was a part of the mission to capture Saddam Hussein, and he interviewed Saddam Hussein for six hours on the night of his capture. He serves on the House Foreign Affairs, Homeland Security, and Oversight Committees.

