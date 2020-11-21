101st Airborne Division, Fort Campbell to hold next Virtual Town Hall on COVID-19, November 24th

101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Public Affairs Staff

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell will hold a virtual town hall meeting Tuesday, November 24th, at 6:00pm CT to discuss topics related to COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, will lead the discussion on installation services, upcoming events, and holiday travel and safety. The panel will also be answering questions related to those topics.

The town hall will be live-streamed on the Fort Campbell Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FortCampbell

Fort Campbell’s goal is to preserve readiness, and to protect the health and welfare of Soldiers, Families and the Fort Campbell community.

Leaders are continually and proactively working with medical experts including the division surgeon, the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital commander, epidemiologists, preventative medicine specialists, and other healthcare professionals to make sound risk-based decisions.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics