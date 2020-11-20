Tennessee Titans hit the road Sunday to face Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Baltimore Ravens (6-3)

Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 | 1:00pm ET/noon CT

Baltimore, MD | M&T Bank Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans travel to Baltimore this week to face the Ravens in a battle of AFC playoff contenders with identical 6-3 records. Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 1:00pm ET/noon CT on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020.

The Ravens announced that they will not host fans for the game after consulting with government and public health officials.

The Titans last visited Baltimore only 11 months ago for a divisional playoff game. Derrick Henry’s 195 rushing yards helped the sixth-seeded Titans defeat the top-seeded Ravens by a final score of 28-12.

It knotted the all-time overall series between the rivals at 12-12, including two wins apiece in four playoff games.

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, analyst Tony Romo and reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Fans can livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android) and on TennesseeTitans.com mobile web. Restrictions apply. For more information and additional options visit TennesseeTitans.com or NFL.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wells, and gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Sports USA will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer John Ahlers and analyst Brandon Noble will have the call.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hope to benefit from extra rest after hosting the Indianapolis Colts last week on Thursday Night Football. For the first time since beginning the season 2-0, they are no longer alone sitting atop the AFC South after losing 34-17. The Titans and Colts own identical 6-3 records, but for now the Colts hold the head-to-head tiebreaker with the rematch scheduled for November 29th at Indianapolis.

Tennessee’s matchup with Baltimore could have significant playoff implications later in the season. In a race that will include seven total AFC postseason berths, there currently are nine teams with at least six wins, and there are six teams at exactly 6-3.

Against the Colts, Derrick Henry rushed for 103 yards on 19 carries, registering his fifth 100-yard rushing game of 2020. Since the beginning of the 2019 campaign, he leads the NFL with 11 total 100-yard rushing games in the regular season. Henry also re-claimed the 2020 NFL rushing lead (through Sunday, November 14th) with 946 yards.

Meanwhile, quarterback Ryan Tannehill passed for 147 yards and one touchdown—his 20th of the season, which ranks second in franchise history by any player in the first nine games of a season (21 by George Blanda in 1960). Tannehill and Steve McNair (2003) are the only quarterbacks in team annals to start each of the team’s first nine games of a season and to have three or fewer interceptions in those appearances.

About the Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens, who are in second place in the AFC North behind the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers, return home to host the Titans after traveling for their last two games. They won at Indianapolis two weeks ago, but last week they were victimized by the New England Patriots 23-17 on Sunday Night Football.

A season after winning the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has passed for 1,762 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 524 yards and three scores.

Head coach John Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a playoff berth in eight of his 12 previous seasons at the helm, including four division titles. In 2020, Harbaugh’s squad boasts the NFL’s second-ranked rushing offense (164.0 yards per game) and the league’s top-ranked scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game).

