APSU Football adds Josh Cochran as co-Offensive Coordinator

Clarksville, TN – While Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden will be the primary offensive play-caller this spring, he will have a former assistant on the sidelines to help carry the load with Josh Cochran joining his staff as co-Offensive Coordinator and offensive line coach.

“Josh is one of the best up-and-coming offensive line coaches in college football,” said Walden. “Josh is a relentless coach and recruiter and has been around some great programs and coaches such as Matt Rhule and Mack Brown. He has great knowledge of our offensive system and how to attack defensive fronts.”

“Josh’s energy is infectious, and he will pour that energy into our offense on and off the field. I am beyond excited to have Josh as a part of our staff,” Walden stated.

Walden and Cochran last teamed up in 2016 at East Texas Baptist when Walden was head coach and Cochran was ETBU’s offensive line coach. Cochran coached four All-American Southwest Conference offensive linemen in that season – a group that fronted Division III’s top-ranked scoring offense (49.9 points per game).

“I could not be more excited and thankful for this opportunity to join Scotty and this staff at Austin Peay,” said Cochran. “This wonderful university has exceptional student-athletes that I am determined to help graduate off the field, win championships on the field, and grow into men of integrity for life after football.”

Following his season in Marshall, Texas, Cochran joined the Baylor coaching staff first as a graduate assistant and then as an offensive quality control coach, working with the Bears offensive line unit over three seasons. He then went joined the North Carolina coaching staff as an offensive quality control coach in spring 2020 and served in that role this season before joining Walden’s coaching staff at Austin Peay.

A three-year letterman (2011-13) on the offensive line at Texas, Cochran was a Yahoo! Sports Freshman All-American in 2011. He played in 31 career games with 23 starts before ending his career four games into the 2013 season due to a chronic shoulder injury. He was a 2012 First Team Academic All-Big 12 selection and a four-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

After his playing career concluded, Cochran became a student assistant coach with the Longhorns, working with the offensive line in 2014. The following season he was the offensive line coach at Lindale High School in Texas.

A former high school All-American, Cochran earned his bachelor’s degree in physical culture and sport from Texas in 2015. He completed a master’s degree in sport management at Baylor in 2019.

