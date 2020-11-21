APSU plans several events before semester ends

Clarksville, TN – As the end of in-person classes at Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville Campus nears, APSU organizations have a string of events planned to keep student spirits high.

Here are noteworthy events happening through Thanksgiving:

Govs Write Govs through 1:00pm Monday, November 23rd, in Room 206 of the APSU Morgan University Center. Click here for more.

Netflix & Chat at 7:00pm Monday, November 23rd online (“How the Grinch Stole Christmas”). Click here for more.

Online Trivia from 7:00pm-8:30pm Tuesday, November 24th, via Zoom. Click here for more.

And don’t forget! The APSU men’s and women’s basketball teams are set to open their seasons on November 25th. The men travel to the #Beachbubble Gulf Coast Showcase November 25th-27th (see the schedule here). And the women visit North Alabama on November 25th before returning home to play Trevecca at 1:00pm November 28th (see the schedule here).

APSU Students, visit PeayLink to see what’s happening

Many events (virtual or in-person) that on campus this semester can be found on Austin Peay State’s engagement platform, PeayLink.

Using PeayLink, students can click on the “Attend Events” option and check out happenings that students might be interested in, such as the Military Student Center’s “End of Term Celebration.”

The celebration, which takes place from 11:00am-12:30pm, Monday, November 23rd, is an event where students can celebrate the semester with “great food and friendly faces.”

Events hosted by additional organizations can be found on PeayLink and can display what kind of event it is. Descriptions of the events range from information such as the location and if students can drop in for any amount of time they would like to attend or events where full attendance is required.

Perks are also listed on the app, such as whether food or gifts will be provided at the event. Govs can sign up to attend the event by clicking the blue RSVP button.

To access PeayLink, students can log into their AP OneStop account and click the PeayLink option or visit www.peaylink.campuslabs.com.

