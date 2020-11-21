|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Football adds Josh Cochran as co-Offensive Coordinator Newer: Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,847 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, November 21st, 2020 »
Tennessee Vols Football travels to Auburn Tigers, Saturday
Tennessee (2-4) at Auburn (4-2)
Saturday, November 21st, 2020 | 6:00pm CT
Knoxville, TN – After an unexpected open week, the Tennessee football team will be back in action this Saturday night with a primetime showdown On the Plains against No. 23/21 Auburn.
The Vols will look to earn their second win at Auburn in the past three seasons after upsetting the 21st ranked Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium back in 2018, giving Jeremy Pruitt his first signature win as UT’s head coach.
Saturday’s game will be broadcast at 6:00pm CT on ESPN with Joe Tessitore (PxP), Greg McElroy (analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline) calling the action.
The contest can also be seen on ESPN’s SkyCast feed by clicking HERE.
Fans can listen to Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) and satellite radio (XM Ch. 388, Internet Ch. 978).
Bob Kesling (PxP), Tim Priest (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. The “Kickoff Call-In Show” begins at 4:30pm CT.
Need To Know
November Road
To’o To’o Tackling Machine
Gray Getting it Done
Gray ranks ninth in the SEC in rushing yards per game this year (79.7). For his career, Gray owns four 100-yard rushing games. The Memphis native has also scored eight total touchdowns over UT’s last eight games.
Kennedy Named Finalist for “Academic Heisman”
Kennedy is the first Vol to be named an NFF National Scholar-Athlete since Michael Munoz in 2004. Munoz went on the capture the Campbell Trophy, seven years after Peyton Manning won the award. Kennedy was one of only three Power 5 student-athletes to earn the honor this season, joining Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger and Washington defensive back Elijah Molden.
Learn more about Kennedy’s honor HERE.
Series History
Tigers lead series, 28-22-3
A win on Saturday would give Tennessee back-to-back wins against the Tigers for the first time since the 1998 and 1999 seasons.
About the Auburn Tigers
Like Tennessee, Auburn is also coming off an unexpected open week after their game with Mississippi State was postponed. The Tigers have won two straight games after recording victories over Ole Miss (35-28) and LSU (48-11). They enter Saturday’s contest with a 4-2 overall record. The Tigers rank fourth in the SEC in scoring defense (22.8 ppg) and sixth in the conference in total offense (405.8 ppg).
Sophomore quarterback Bo Nix ranks fifth in the league in total offense, accounting for 280.2 yards per game. Nix has passed for 1,407 yards and thrown nine touchdown passes while also rushing for 274 yards and three scores. He has three talented wide receivers to throw to in Seth Williams (28 rec, 511 yds, 3 TD), Anthony Schwartz (38 rec, 422 yds, 2 TD) and Eli Stove (21 rec, 201 yds, 3 TD).
Williams ranks fourth in the conference in receiving yards per game (85.2) while Schwartz’s 38 catches are tied for fourth in the league. Running back Tank Bigsby has been one of the top freshmen in the SEC this season, ranking third in the conference in all-purpose yards per game (148.8). He leads the Tigers in rushing with 89 carries for 503 yards and five touchdowns.
Junior linebacker Zakoby McClain leads Auburn with 62 tackles on the year and also has three tackles for loss and two sacks. Redshirt freshman linebacker Colby Wooden is tied for the SEC lead in tackles for loss with seven. Junior defensive back Roger McCreary leads the Tigers’ secondary with two interceptions and three pass breakups.
SectionsSports
TopicsAuburn, Auburn AL, Auburn Tigers, Bob Kesling, Brandon Kennedy, Brent Hubbs, Coronavirus, COVID-19, COVID-19 Tests, Eric Gray, ESPN, Henry To'o To'o, Jeremy Pruitt, Jordan-Hare Stadium, Knoxville TN, LSU, memphis tn, Mississippi State, National Football Foundation, Neyland Stadium, Ole Miss, Peyton Manning, SEC, Southeastern Conference, Tennessee, Tennessee Vols, Texas A&M, Tigers, Tim Priest, UT, UT Football, UT Vols, Vols, Volunteers
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed