Marsha Blackburn Report: People Over Politics
Washington, D.C. – Senate Republicans have been working diligently for months to get another bipartisan relief package passed and signed into law. Millions of Tennesseans and small businesses still need help, and I will continue to fight for another round of targeted relief. My motto? People over politics!
This week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Moderators at Facebook and Twitter suppressed conservative voices during the 2020 elections and are now facing the consequences.
The Online Freedom and Viewpoint Diversity Act I introduced earlier this year will reform the Section 230 liability protections that tech companies hide behind. You can read more about it here.
I discussed with Charles Payne the double standards that big tech platforms employ with regards to censorship and moderation.
On Bloomberg, I recapped testimony offered by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during Tuesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
I previewed the Big Tech hearing on the Senate floor.
Expanding Rural Broadband
Internet access has become more important than ever before with the explosion of online learning, remote work, and telehealth services. My bipartisan legislation, the Internet Exchange (IX) Act, is one step closer to becoming law, and is a lynchpin to my rural health agenda.
This bill will help bring high speed internet into the homes and businesses of millions of Tennesseans now living life online. In addition, Verizon announced this week that 5G Ultra Wideband service will be made available in Nashville. This is a great development for Middle Tennessee and marks one more step toward winning the race to 5G!
Veteran Caregiver Heroes
November is Caregiver Appreciation Month! I would like to recognize and express gratitude for the 5.5 million Americans who serve as veteran caregivers. This week, my TEAM Act for veteran caregivers passed the Senate unanimously, which means we are one step closer to properly ensuring their recognition in veterans’ electronic health records, and addressing notification and discharge issues within the VA Caregiver Program.
Marsha’s Roundup
I discussed my efforts to hold Big Tech Accountable on Varney & Co.
I joined Bill Hemmer to discuss progress on the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine.
Coronavirus Resources
