Tennessee Titans last game against Baltimore Ravens

Nashville, TN – In the Divisional Round of the 2019 playoffs, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Baltimore to face the top-seeded Ravens and won by a score of 28-12. The Titans’ 217 rushing yards set a new franchise postseason mark, and the Tennessee defense notched four fourth-down stops and three takeaways.

Tennessee got on the board in the first quarter and never surrendered the lead. On the Ravens’ opening possession, Baltimore posted its first turnover of the day as Ravens QB Lamar Jackson threw an interception to S Kevin Byard who returned the ball 31 yards.

The Titans took over at the Baltimore 35-yard line.

The offense capitalized with an eight-play scoring drive that was capped by a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Ryan Tannehill to TE Jonnu Smith, and a 7-0 lead.

On the following possession, the Titans defense halted Jackson for no gain on fourth-and-one at Baltimore’s 45-yard line. Tennessee’s offense took the field, and Tannehill quickly tossed a 45-yard touchdown to WR Kalif Raymond. Tennessee took a 14-0 lead on an eight-second scoring drive.

In the second quarter, Baltimore got on the board as the Ravens added a pair of field goals. Ravens K Justin Tucker converted 49 and 22-yard attempts to make it a 14-6 game heading into halftime.

Baltimore opened the second half with possession of the ball. Facing a fourth-and-one in the red zone, Jackson was again stopped for no gain as the Titans defense stood their ground.

Tennessee gained possession of the ball and put together an 81-yard scoring drive with help from a 66-yard rush by RB Derrick Henry. At the Baltimore three-yard line, Henry took a direct snap and threw a jump pass-style three-yard touchdown to WR Corey Davis for a 21-6 lead.

On the first play of the following Ravens possession, Jackson was strip sacked by DT Jurrell Casey and the ball was recovered by DL Jeffery Simmons at the Baltimore 20-yard line. Henry accounted for 10 yards on the ground, and WR A.J. Brown caught a nine-yard pass, before Tannehill scrambled into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown rush. Tennessee increased the lead, 28-6.

In the fourth quarter, Baltimore tacked on a touchdown with a 10-play, 88-yard scoring drive. Jackson contributed a 27-yard rush to move the chains before connecting with Ravens TE Hayden Hurst for a 15-yard touchdown. Baltimore’s two-point conversion attempt failed, keeping the score at 28-12. The Titans preserved the lead and earned their first AFC Championship appearance since the 2002 playoffs.

Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020 | 7:15pm CT | M&T Bank Stadium

1 2 3 4 Final Tennessee 7 7 14 0 28 Baltimore 0 6 0 6 12

