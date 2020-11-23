APSU Football adds Kirk Bryant as Assistant Coach

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Scotty Walden kept putting the pieces to his coaching staff in place today, with Kirk Bryant joining his team to coach the Governors inside wide receivers.

“I’m excited to have Kirk join us at Austin Peay as the inside wide receivers coach working with our ‘Govs Backs,’ said Walden.

“Kirk has a wealth of knowledge and energy. He is a rising star in the profession and has an incredible desire to shape and mold young men. Kirk’s passion for our players to be great in all facets of their lives is undeniable. We are truly fortunate to have Coach Bryant join the Austin Peay family,” Walden stated.

Bryant joins Austin Peay State University after four seasons at Baylor, where he was the offensive graduate assistant with the running backs and wide receivers groups in 2017 and 2018. He then moved to quality control assistant with the Bears quarterbacks for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

“I am very excited to be joining the Governors football family under Scotty’s direction,” said Bryant. “He is an unbelievable man of faith, integrity, and character who will do special things here in Clarksville. I’m fired up to be a part of his staff, and I cannot wait to continue the tradition of excellence here at Austin Pay.”

Walden and Bryant previously worked together, with Bryant serving as wide receivers coach and director of operations at East Texas Baptist in 2016 when Walden was the program’s head coach. He coached a pair of All-American Southwest Conference selections in his season with the Tigers.

Before his year at ETBU, Bryant was wide receivers coach for his alma mater Mississippi College in 2016 after graduating from the school in 2015.

Bryant played three seasons as a wide receiver and on special teams for the Choctaws (2011-14), missing the 2013 season due to an injury. A member of the 2013 American Southwest Conference All-Academic Team and the Fall 2015 Gulf South Conference Academic Honor Roll, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 2015. He completed a master’s degree at Baylor in 2019.

In addition, Walden announced that Mark Powell and Keith Scott remain as APSU Governors assistant coaches overseeing the linebacker and nickel back positions, respectively.

