APSU Track signs sprinter Jewel Jennings

Clarksville, TN – A jewel has been added to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field program’s recruiting class with the addition of Jewel Jennings to head coach Valerie Brown‘s stable of standout sprinters.

Jennings’ last two TSSAA Championship appearances yielded an eighth-place showing in the 400-meter dash at the 2019 Outdoor Championships—which helped Jefferson County High School to a 10th-place team finish—and a runner-up outing in the indoor edition of the 400 at the 2020 Championships.

Both her 100-meter outdoor and 60-meter indoor high school bests are already within a half-second of APSU’s all-time top-10.

Jennings was a 2019 All-5Star Preps Girls Track & Field Team, encompassing a large 60-school footprint in east Tennessee.

“We are extremely excited to welcome our last and final early signee,” Brown said. “She’s one of the top 400-meter runners in Tennessee and just scratching the surface of her potential. Jewel has a lot of untapped talent and range as a sprinter. She brings indoor championship experience which is going to be great coming in as a freshman.

“I am excited about the group of young ladies our staff have put together so far for our 2021 class. I am looking forward to continuing to add more talent to this group as well as watch this class grow.”

