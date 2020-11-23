Austin Peay State University launches “What if” Comprehensive Campaign

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is embarking on a new philanthropic campaign, representing the most ambitious fundraising effort in the University’s 93-year history.

The “What if” Comprehensive Campaign for Austin Peay State University will run now through December 31st, 2021.

During the campaign, APSU will seek to achieve a goal of $65 million in gifts to various student success initiatives across all areas of the University.

“This is the start of a promising new era for Austin Peay State University and our students,” APSU Interim President Dannelle Whiteside said. “By taking part in this campaign, you can leave your mark on the vibrant history of the University. Even during times of transition, Govs find a way.”

APSU’s fundraising efforts are uniquely poised for success at this time, as the institution continues to build on the momentum of the past four years.

Since the 2017 fiscal year, Austin Peay State University has seen an annual average increase of 37% in campaign countable contributions from alumni and friends.

“Well beyond my experience as a student, the University has played an essential role in my life, and one that I am passionate about extending to others,” APSU Comprehensive Campaign Steering Committee Chair Ginna Holleman said.

“As an alumna of the College of Business, as the daughter of a former dean and as a donor, I’ve seen firsthand how the support from alumni and friends has transformed this campus into one of the leading academic institutions in the region. By making a gift to Austin Peay State University, you are investing in the success of our ambitious students today and in the future.” stated Holleman.

As a result of the emergence of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, initiatives such as scholarships and area funds of excellence will have an elevated role in promoting the success of Austin Peay State University and its students.

Austin Peay State University would like to thank the members of the APSU Comprehensive Campaign Steering Committee for their support, including Chair Ginna Holleman, Maggie Kulback, Doug Downey, Wilma Newton, Charlsie Hand, Lawson Mabry, Bill Evans, John Foy, Valencia May, Dr. Bruce Myers, Joe Shakeenab and Sammy Stuard.

“As members of the APSU Comprehensive Campaign Steering Committee, we want to do our part to ensure our University grows through donor support,” APSU National Alumni Association and APSU Military Alumni Chapter President Joe Shakeenab (’04) said. “We are proud to represent Austin Peay State University in this meaningful way.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit apsu.edu/whatif or connect with us on Facebook (facebook.com/austinpeay), Twitter (twitter.com/APSUAlumni), Instagram (instagram.com/apsualumni) using #whatifapsu.

To support Austin Peay State University fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Office of University Advancement at 931.221.7127.

