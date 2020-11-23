|
BBB issues Scam Alert, That deal on a Game Console may be a Scam
Nashville, TN – With many people shopping for gifts on a budget this holiday season, scammers are taking advantage of the demand for pricey gaming consoles by promoting fake deals on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 PRO, and the new PlayStation 5. Be sure to use caution when buying a console online.
You find a popular gaming console for sale online at a reduced price. Hoping to save some money, you research the seller’s website and find a few positive reviews. Convinced, you make your purchase via PayPal or another online payment method. You receive an email confirmation with shipping information and a tracking number.
If you receive a package at all from the company, it isn’t a gaming console – instead, it is a valueless phone cover or similar small object. Since you technically received a shipment, you will be unable to contest the purchase with the third-party who processed the payment.
Attempts to contact the company are useless. No one answers your phone calls or emails. One consumer who never received any package reported to BBB.org/ScamTracker: “I attempted to reach out to the email address on their website, however I received an email informing me that it was not a valid email address. I then attempted to call the phone number listed on the website, [which gave me] an automatic message informing me that the number was not valid.”
“Online purchase scams already increased by 41% compared to last year in our region,” says Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB Serving Middle TN and Southern KY. “The average dollar’s loss in our region to online purchase scams is hovering around $195’s. While there are multiple reasons for this, our research seems to show that it is because of consumers’ willingness to purchase more in demand and expensive items like gaming consoles online.”
Tips to Avoid Toy Scams:
For more holiday tips, check out BBB.org/holiday-tips, as well as information from BBB on how to shop safe this holiday season.
If you’ve been a victim of this scam, help out your fellow consumers by filing a scam report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
