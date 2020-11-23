|
Lamar Alexander Statement on Presidential Election
Maryville, TN – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement:
“The presidential election is rapidly coming to a formal end. Recounts are being completed. Courts are resolving disputes. Most states will certify their votes by December 8th. Since it seems apparent that Joe Biden will be the president-elect, my hope is that President Donald Trump will take pride in his considerable accomplishments, put the country first and have a prompt and orderly transition to help the new administration succeed. When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do.”
