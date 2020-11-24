First Presbyterian Church Raises $300,000 for Loaves & Fishes Campaign

Clarksville, TN – As First Presbyterian Church prepares to celebrate a bicentennial year in 2022, they have dedicated 50 cents of every dollar they raise in a three-year Campaign to seed the Loaves & Fishes plan for expansion in a completely new facility.

The second installment of this nearly half-million-dollar, three-year commitment by the church came on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 in the form of a second check for $150,000.

This significant support arrives as construction nears completion on the 15,500-square-foot building at 825 Crossland Avenue that features all of the Loaves & Fishes facilities under one roof, including a larger kitchen and dining room, an expanded gathering space, rooms to provide social services, and abundant space for a food storage warehouse and distribution center.

Issac Wright, Loaves and Fishes Construction Project Manager, noted the importance of the contribution at this crucial phase of construction, saying “With construction almost completed, this money is already spent!”

Loaves and Fishes President, Tamara Long, expressed appreciation on behalf of her board for this significant gift and pledge, noting “It is a shot in the arm and an encouraging reminder during this challenging pandemic year that we still have the deep support of the community for this vital mission.”

Jill Crow, Loaves & Fishes Capital Campaign Chair, reminded everyone that First Presbyterian Church’s pledge is a great first step. This pledge represents about a third of the total $1.5 million initial goal for the project. Currently $1.3 million has been pledged by the community for the new facility. “More needs to be done,” she said, “because the cost of finishing the project and moving in remain to be raised. We hope that other Clarksville churches and civic organizations will be inspired by First Presbyterian Church’s example to help us finish this campaign strong. Put us over the top!”

According to Judge Ross Hicks, Chair of the First Presbyterian Bicentennial Committee, the pledge by First Presbyterian Church to Loaves and Fishes celebrates the central role the church has played in supporting the Clarksville community since 1822. The ties between the city and the church run very deep, as the church property at Third and Main was a donation made by Lucinda Elder, charter member of the church and wife of Clarksville’s first postmaster (1808) and mayor (1820). The church plans a year-long celebration downtown in 2022 to mark its birth.

What: Loaves & Fishes Capital Campaign and First Presbyterian Church Bicentennial Preparations

When: Ongoing

Where: First Presbyterian Church, 213 Main Street, and Loaves & Fishes, 215 Foster Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Why: To expand the services of Loaves & Fishes to the hungry and needy in the Clarksville community through the opening of a new kitchen, dining room, and program facility.

Who: First Presbyterian Church – Loaves & Fishes of Clarksville

Contacts: Tamara Long (931.358.3503), Joyce Norris (931.206.3242)

URL: www.fpcclarksville.org, loavesandfishestn.org

Related Stories

Sections

Topics