Clarksville area Pets of the Week for November 25th, 2020

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This weeks pets are for the week of November 4th, 2020.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Edgar Allen is an adult male mountain cur mix with beautiful eyes. His vaccinations are up to date. This handsome boy is eagerly awaiting his new home.

Rue is a young male domestic short hair with stunning green eyes. He is litter box trained and his vaccinations are up to date. This handsome boy would make an excellent companion.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County

Berta is a 1-year-old spayed female domestic shorthair. She is a little shy and takes her time to warm up to people. She would love a quiet home without small children. Berta and her friend Phoebe have been together since they were kittens and need to be adopted together. Berta follows Phoebe everywhere. They are both very sweet and loving cats.

Find them through the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 931.648.8042, www.petfin-er.com/shelters/TN07.html

Cats Are Us

Sie is a young torbie cat, with subtle patches of orange in her tabby coat. She is a snuggle bug that loves climbing her cat perch. She loves children but prefers to be an only cat. She is about two years old, vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Sie likes people and is a playful affectionate cat. If you visit her, she will come forward to see if you will pat her.

Find her at PetSmart on weekends or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover Humane Society

Foxie is a young spayed female tortoiseshell. She is fully vetted and litter box trained. She is coming out of her shell and wants to play. She loves attention, and loves playing with her feather wand. This beautiful girl is still a little hesitant about being held, but loves to be petted.

Find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shemp is a 5-year-old neutered male American Staffordshire terrier who graduated from socialization and obedience training. He is fully vetted, house trained, and knows some basic commands. Shemp is energetic and loves to play. This handsome boy loves people and would make an excellent companion.

Find him through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Milly is a 1-year-old, 40-pound spayed female jack Russell terrier mix with lots of energy. She has done great with structure and boundaries. She is kennel trained, house broken, vaccinated, and microchipped. She would do best in a home without small children due to her energy and would most likely get along great with a calmer dog. Milly loves playing with a variety of toys.

Find her through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sidney is a 5-year-old, 20-pound spayed female beagle/chihuahua mix. She is a very sweet and loving girl. She likes to sit on the sofa, relax, cuddle, be covered with a blanket, ride in a car or go for a walk. If you are looking for a nice, calm, easygoing, companion house dog, Sidney is your perfect match. She is fully vetted and has a microchip.

Find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sonny is young, neutered male pit bull terrier who has been at the rescue for 3 years. He is a wonderful boy who adores his people. He gets along great with children but needs a home without cats. Sonny is a very happy-go-lucky guy.

Find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-131316683635920/

Related Stories

Sections

Topics