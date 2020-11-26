|
FDA Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: November 25th, 2020
Silver Spring, MD – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic:
The FDA has published Face Masks, Including Surgical Masks, and Respirators for COVID-19 Coronavirus, a comprehensive new page on FDA.gov with answers to frequently asked questions about face masks, surgical masks, and respirators.
The topics covered in this new page include:
Also today, the FDA posted two templates with recommendations on what to include in EUA requests for serology tests. These templates provide the FDA’s current recommendations on what data and information should be submitted to the FDA in support of an EUA request or Pre-EUA submission for a SARS-CoV-2 antibody test or home specimen collection devices using dried blood spot.
The templates are intended to help test developers provide validation data and other information to the FDA, but alternative approaches can be used.
Serology Template for Test Developers
Home Specimen Collection Serology Template for Fingerstick Dried Blood Spot
On November 23rd, the FDA approved an abbreviated new drug application for dexmedetomidine hydrochloride in 0.9% sodium chloride injection, indicated for sedation of initially intubated and mechanically ventilated patients during treatment in an intensive-care setting and sedation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures.
The most common side effects of dexmedetomidine hydrochloride injection are hypotension (low blood pressure), bradycardia (slow heart rate), and dry mouth. This drug is listed in the FDA Drug Shortage Database.
The FDA recognizes the increased demand for certain products during the COVID-19 Coronavirus public health emergency, and we remain deeply committed to facilitating access to medical products to help address critical needs of the American public.
This Thanksgiving, join the FDA in saying thanksExternal Link Disclaimer to the farmers, grocery store workers, food manufacturers, packagers, shippers, and food delivery workers for helping to keep food on our tables through the pandemic.
Testing updates:
As of today, November 24th, 291 tests are authorized by FDA under EUAs; these include 225 molecular tests, 59 antibody tests, and 7 antigen tests.
About the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, products that give off electronic radiation, and for regulating tobacco products.
