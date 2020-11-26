Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Government Offices to close for Thanksgiving Holiday

November 25, 2020
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Thursday, November 26th and Friday, November 27th, 2020 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday. All Montgomery County offices will reopen on Monday, November 30th during normal operating hours.

Many of the services provided by Montgomery County Government are also conveniently available anytime online at mcgtn.org.

Happy Thanksgiving


