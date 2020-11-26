Marsha Blackburn: A Thanksgiving Message

Washington, D.C. – Wherever you may be this Thanksgiving, let us give thanks for the many blessings we enjoy and the freedoms we cherish as Americans.

I’ve been listening to Tennessean mom and pop shops, restaurants, and our live entertainment industry, all desperately trying to keep their businesses alive. Tennesseans’ lives and livelihoods are being affected.

People are looking for solutions. Congress needs to do its job.

The Senate has twice voted to move forward on a targeted COVID-19 relief bill, but a minority of my Senate colleagues are blocking it.

The targeted COVID-19 relief bill would extend unemployment insurance, provide another round of support for small businesses, provide resources for schools and universities, fund vaccine research and COVID-19 Coronavirus testing, and provide liability protections for hospitals, schools, religious and nonprofit institutions, and businesses both large and small. This is the targeted relief millions of Americans have repeatedly said they needed.

The legislation has been twice blocked, and now it’s time for some of my colleagues to stop playing political games with people’s lives.

I am buoyed by these miracles: brilliant scientists speeding vaccines to Americans, making the impossible possible; my colleagues joining me to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas where there is none; and the most active and vibrant political election process in generations.

There is always something to be thankful for. As we reflect upon our blessings, I am especially thankful for the men and women who have served our country, and those who might not be present at our dinner tables today because they are actively defending our freedom or fighting on the front lines against COVID-19 Coronavirus. From my family to yours, happy Thanksgiving.

