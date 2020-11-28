Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicates 100th Clarksville home

The local housing ministry partners with low-income residents to build decent, affordable homes.

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated its 100th Clarksville area home on Saturday, November 21st, 2020.

Linda Ellison of Clarksville was presented with the keys to her new Habitat home by local builders Todd Beck and George Watson, who committed to building the 100th home more than three years ago.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and other local officials joined family, friends, and supporters of Ellison, who said, “This is an answer to prayer and a blessing I can’t describe,” as she tried to hold back tears.

The dedication follows a 13-month process that included application approval, homeowner education classes, and hundreds of volunteer hours (what Habitat calls ‘sweat equity’) in lieu of a down payment.

Habitat provides a 0% interest loan that Ellison will pay back over the next 20 years.

“Todd Beck and George Watson expressed interest in building the 100th home several years back and their dedication has been a daily inspiration for us as we watched this house go up,” Habitat Executive Director Rob Selkow said.

It is a core belief of Habitat for Humanity that decent shelter helps build strong, stable communities and strengthens families to live independently.

About Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County

Habitat for Humanity MCTN serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials. The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County.

For more information call 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org

