|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports 5,845 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, November 28th, 2020
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee announce State’s Christmas Events
Festivities include Christmas at the Capitol, virtual residence tour, service opportunities
Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee have announced the State’s holiday events, including Christmas at the Capitol and the “Christmas Through the Years” virtual tour of the Tennessee Residence.
The annual Christmas at the Capitol celebration will take place Monday, November 30th at 5:00pm CT. The event will include a handbell choir performance and tree lighting ceremony.
The Christmas tree was donated by Sherry Willhelm and her family from her childhood home in Franklin, Tennessee, in honor of her parents.
The Tennessee Residence holiday virtual tour will be available on the first lady’s website and social media channels in the coming weeks. The tour will showcase festive decor throughout the historic executive residence inspired by decorations and traditions of Christmases past, present, future.
Additionally, the Lees will promote virtual opportunities to serve throughout the holiday season, including virtual food drives and the free Purposity app, where Tennesseans can help meet the needs of students and families across the state.
SectionsEvents
TopicsBill Lee, Christmas, Franklin TN, Maria Lee, Nashville, Nashville TN, Tennessee, Tennessee First Lady, Tennessee Government, Tennessee Governor, Tennessee State Capitol
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed