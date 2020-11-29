|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Last Game between Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts
Nashville, TN – In Week 10 of the 2020 season the Tennessee Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts for a Thursday Night Football matchup, the first of two meetings within a three-week span against the Colts. Tennessee lost the contest by a score of 34-17 and fell to 6-3 on the season.
The Titans opened with a touchdown on their first possession. WR Cameron Batson gave the offense good field position with a 35-yard kick return, and QB Ryan Tannehill threw first down passes to FB/RB Khari Blasingame, WR A.J. Brown and WR Corey Davis.
The drive culminated in a five-yard touchdown pass to RB D’Onta Foreman and an early 7-0 lead.
As Indianapolis took over for their first series, Colts QB Philip Rivers guided his offense down into Tennessee territory. Facing a fourth-and-one at the Titans 29-yard line, Colts RB Jordan Wilkins took the handoff but was swiftly stuffed by CB Malcolm Butler and caused a turnover on downs.
Later in the first quarter, Indianapolis put together an 11-play scoring drive and was able to tack on a field goal to make it a 7-3 game.
Tennessee extended the lead in the second quarter with an eight-play scoring drive. RB Derrick Henry broke free for a 20-yard gain to move the sticks before K Stephen Gostkowski converted a 50-yard field goal, 10-3 Titans.
However, Indianapolis knotted the score on the ensuing possession. Rivers threw first-down passes to Colts RB Nyheim Hines, Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr., and to Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, before Hines caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it a 10-10 contest.
The Titans replied immediately and scored a touchdown to regain the lead. Henry rushed for two first downs and Davis added an 18-yard grab before TE Jonnu Smith ran in for a one-yard rushing score. Tennessee went ahead of Indianapolis, 17-10. The Colts regained possession and quickly constructed a scoring drive before the end of the first half.
Facing a second-and-eight at the Tennessee nine-yard line with 16 seconds remaining, Rivers was sacked by DL DaQuan Jones for a loss of 11. Indianapolis was forced to settle for a field goal, making it a 17-13 game heading into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Titans defense registered a goal line stand but they suffered a three-and-out at their own 10-yard line. P Trevor Daniel shanked the punt and pushed the Colts back just 17 yards. Indianapolis took over at the Tennessee 27-yard line and quickly found the end zone as Hines ran for a two-yard touchdown.
The Colts took the lead, 20-17. On the following Tennessee possession, the Titans again had a three-and-out at their own 26-yard line. Daniel’s punt was blocked by Colts LB E.J. Speed and returned for a six-yard touchdown by Colts CB T.J. Carrie. Indianapolis took a 27-17 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Indianapolis recorded a four-play scoring drive. Pittman caught a 40-yard pass to flip field position as Colts QB Jacoby Brissett entered the game and rushed for a two-yard score. Indianapolis took a 34-17 lead. The Titans were unable to mount a comeback and fell to the Colts at home.
Box Score
Week 10: Titans 17, Colts 34
SectionsSports
TopicsA.J. Brown, Cameron Batson, Corey Davis, D'Onta Foreman, DaQuan Jones, Derrick Henry, Jacoby Brissett, Jonathan Taylor, Jonnu Smith, Jordan Wilkins, Khari Blasingame, Malcolm Butler, Michael Pittman Jr., Nashville, Nashville TN, National Football League, NFL, Nissan Stadium, Nyheim Hines, Philip Rivers, Ryan Tannehill, Stephen Gostkowski, Tennessee Titans, Thursday Night Football, Titans, Trevor Daniel
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed