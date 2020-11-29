Last Game between Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts

Nashville, TN – In Week 10 of the 2020 season the Tennessee Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts for a Thursday Night Football matchup, the first of two meetings within a three-week span against the Colts. Tennessee lost the contest by a score of 34-17 and fell to 6-3 on the season.

The Titans opened with a touchdown on their first possession. WR Cameron Batson gave the offense good field position with a 35-yard kick return, and QB Ryan Tannehill threw first down passes to FB/RB Khari Blasingame, WR A.J. Brown and WR Corey Davis.

The drive culminated in a five-yard touchdown pass to RB D’Onta Foreman and an early 7-0 lead.

As Indianapolis took over for their first series, Colts QB Philip Rivers guided his offense down into Tennessee territory. Facing a fourth-and-one at the Titans 29-yard line, Colts RB Jordan Wilkins took the handoff but was swiftly stuffed by CB Malcolm Butler and caused a turnover on downs.

Later in the first quarter, Indianapolis put together an 11-play scoring drive and was able to tack on a field goal to make it a 7-3 game.

Tennessee extended the lead in the second quarter with an eight-play scoring drive. RB Derrick Henry broke free for a 20-yard gain to move the sticks before K Stephen Gostkowski converted a 50-yard field goal, 10-3 Titans.

However, Indianapolis knotted the score on the ensuing possession. Rivers threw first-down passes to Colts RB Nyheim Hines, Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr., and to Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, before Hines caught a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it a 10-10 contest.

The Titans replied immediately and scored a touchdown to regain the lead. Henry rushed for two first downs and Davis added an 18-yard grab before TE Jonnu Smith ran in for a one-yard rushing score. Tennessee went ahead of Indianapolis, 17-10. The Colts regained possession and quickly constructed a scoring drive before the end of the first half.

Facing a second-and-eight at the Tennessee nine-yard line with 16 seconds remaining, Rivers was sacked by DL DaQuan Jones for a loss of 11. Indianapolis was forced to settle for a field goal, making it a 17-13 game heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Titans defense registered a goal line stand but they suffered a three-and-out at their own 10-yard line. P Trevor Daniel shanked the punt and pushed the Colts back just 17 yards. Indianapolis took over at the Tennessee 27-yard line and quickly found the end zone as Hines ran for a two-yard touchdown.

The Colts took the lead, 20-17. On the following Tennessee possession, the Titans again had a three-and-out at their own 26-yard line. Daniel’s punt was blocked by Colts LB E.J. Speed and returned for a six-yard touchdown by Colts CB T.J. Carrie. Indianapolis took a 27-17 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Indianapolis recorded a four-play scoring drive. Pittman caught a 40-yard pass to flip field position as Colts QB Jacoby Brissett entered the game and rushed for a two-yard score. Indianapolis took a 34-17 lead. The Titans were unable to mount a comeback and fell to the Colts at home.

