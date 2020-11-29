Montgomery County Families Can Learn How to Hunt From Experts

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving our state’s wildlife and natural resources, invites parents and youth to learn how to hunt.

First-time or novice hunters can sign up at tnwf.org/interest.

The Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy program provides engaging, hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman through multi-day, immersive experiences.

For hunters, this includes practical sessions about reading the land and understanding the species to pick the best location, how to create a blind, what to consider to ensure ethical harvesting, safely field dressing the harvest, and more.

Participants are mentored by volunteer Hunt Masters, who are highly-trained, sportsmen and women and Academy staff.

Dates, times and locations for upcoming hunting experiences in Tennessee:

Near Clarksville, TN.on January 9th, 10:30am- January 10th, 12:00pm

Near Crossville, TN on January 8th, 5:30pm- January 10th, 12:00pm

Near Dunlap, TN on January 8th, 5:30pm- January 10th, 12:00pm

Near Greenfield, TN on January 8th, 5:30pm- January 10th, 12:00pm

Near Jackson, TN on January 8th, 5:30pm- January 10th, 12:00pm

Near Jackson, TN on January 8th, 5:30pm- January 10th, 12:00pm

Near Vanleer, TN on January 8th, 5:30pm- January 10th, 12:00pm

Near Dyersburg, TN on February 5th, 5:30pm- February 6th, 12:00pm

Near Camden, TN on February 12th, 5:30pm- February 13th, 12:00pm

Near Greenback, TN on February 13th 7:30am-1:00pm

Participants will leave the experience with all of the basic skills and knowledge needed to go again on their own.

The cost to attend a Hunting and Fishing Academy experience depends on the duration and covers all of the equipment you will need, meals, and lodging. Scholarships are available for participants who wish to attend an Academy experience but are unable to pay the full amount.

Get started at tnwf.org/interest.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more, visit tnwf.org.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics