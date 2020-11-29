|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Live Interactive Data Shows Tennesseans the Impact of Agriculture and Forestry Where They Live
Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,664 new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tennessee, November 29th, 2020
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports that there have been 337,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus as of Sunday, November 29th, 2020. That is an increase of 2,664 cases from Saturday’s 334,511. There have been 4,173 (+10) confirmed deaths in Tennessee because of the virus.
There have been N I N T Y F O U R new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Montgomery County. The total is at 6,680. Eight of the new cases reported today were in the age group of 5-18 year olds. There has been eighty three deaths in Montgomery County due to the virus.
T H I R T Y E I G H T new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Robertson County. The total is at 3812. There have been fifty three deaths in Robertson County due to the virus. There have been T W E L V E new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Cheatham County. The total is at 1,598. There has been seventeen deaths in Cheatham County due to the virus.
There have been F O R T Y S E V E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Dickson County. The total in Dickson County is at 2,938. There has been thirty four (+1) deaths in Dickson County because of the virus.
One new case of COVID-19 Coronavirus has been reported in Houston County. The total in Houston County is 588. There has been twenty deaths in Houston County due to the virus. There have been three new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Benton County. The total is at 816. There has been fourteen deaths in Benton County due to the virus.
There have been T E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Humphreys County. The total is at 719. There has been eight deaths in Humphreys County due to the virus.
S E V E N T E E N new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Carroll County. The total in Carroll County is 1,764. There have been thirty four deaths in Carroll County due to the virus.
There have been SEVEN new cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus reported in Henry County. The total is at 1,543. There has been nineteen deaths in Henry County due to the virus. S E V E N new cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Stewart County. The total of cases in Stewart County is 601. There has been fifteen deaths in Stewart County due to the virus.
F I F T Y F O U R news cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been reported in Christian County Kentucky. The total is at 2,918. There have been thirty eight deaths in Christian County Kentucky due to the virus.
Nashville-Davidson County now has 42,880 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Coronavirus. That is an increase of 177 cases from Friday’s 42,703. There have been 420 deaths in Davidson County due to the virus.
According to John Hopkins University there are now a total of 13,324,717 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in the United States. That is an increase of 146,950 cases in 24 hours from Saturday’s 13,177,767. There have now been 266,534 deaths in the United States connected to COVID-19 Coronavirus. This is an increase of 917 deaths from Saturday’s 265,617.
Tennessee Confirmed Cases
Case Management Protocol
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm CT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
SectionsNews
TopicsBenton County, Carroll County, CDC, Cheatham County, Christian County KY, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Davidson County, Deaths, Dickson County, Featured, Henry County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Johns Hopkins University, Montgomery County, Nashville, Nashville TN, Robertson County, Stewart County, TDH, Tennessee, Tennessee Department of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed