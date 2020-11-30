Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to hold winter meeting electronically, December 3rd-4th

Clarksville, TN – On December 3rd-4th, 2020 the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees will host its winter meetings virtually. To watch the meetings live, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81100984041.

The board will host a work session at 12:30pm that Thursday to discuss on-boarding Austin Peay State University’s next president.

The Academic Affairs Committee will meet after the work session at 1:30pm, with the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Audit Committee meeting consecutively thereafter.

The Board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session to discuss risk management.

The full board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, December 4th. The APSU Board of Trustees will discuss several important items, such as a proposed Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree with an optional concentration in Homeland Security and the University’s October revised budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php

For information on the meeting, contact the interim Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7559.

