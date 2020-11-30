|
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball adds Carver to schedule, drops Transylvania
Clarksville, TN – In what will likely be a recurring theme for the 2020-21 season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team has announced changes for the upcoming nonconference schedule.
Austin Peay State University’s upcoming Saturday, December 5th, 2020 contest against Transylvania has been cancelled; in place of that game, the APSU Govs will host Carver Bible College—the first collegiate home of Austin Peay State University newcomer Merdy Mongozi—in a 6:00pm, Friday, December 4th game in the Dunn Center.
In addition, the McKendree contest, originally scheduled for Tuesday, December 15th, has been moved up a day to Monday, December 14th at 7:00pm.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, scheduling updates can come quickly and with little notice. Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
Updated December Schedule (as of 11/30)
