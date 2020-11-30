Clarksville’s Customs House Museum December 2020 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science and history.

Some of the events in December at the Museum are: Tennessee Watercolor Society 37th Annual Juried Exhibition Traveling Show, Anne Goetze: Pray to Love, Stitched Traditions: Quilts from the Collection, Those Who Serve: Celebrating Women in the Military, and Tools of the Trade.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Tennessee Watercolor Society 37th Annual Juried Exhibition Traveling Show

December 2nd – January 24th | Kimbrough Gallery

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsors Margo & Jeff Purvis

Active since 1971, the Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is a membership organization dedicated to elevating the stature of watercolor painting and educating the public about the significance of the art form as an important, creative and permanent medium. This exhibit features 30 paintings from the annual juried show.

Jackets & Jerseys

Through March 21st | Hand Gallery

Jackets & Jerseys features basketball and football letter jackets and team shirts from Burt High School, Clarksville High School and Vanderbilt, including some worn by Ted Young. Ted Young played forward at Vanderbilt before playing center/forward for the Isuzu team in Kawaski, Japan from 1983-1991. He was considered the most valuable player of this championship team.

Anne Goetze: Pray to Love

Through January 17th | Orgain, Crouch & Bruner Galleries

Sponsored in part by Grand Illumination Radiant Sponsors B&V Inc.

What began as a trip to Annecy, France, where her aunt was a nun, has grown into a traveling exhibition of inspired works for painter Anne Goetze. Pray to Love includes a dozen pieces with captions written by nuns and a film by Nathan Collie. Goetze says of her story, “Through their lives they have shown me, and the world, where true freedom really exists…it lies deep in the soul. Freedom comes from within.”

Capturing Character: The Portraits of Chantel Barber

Through December 31st | Harvill Gallery

Though artist Chantel Barber paints on a small scale, no larger than 8 x 10 inches, her portraits are full of emotion. Her award-winning paintings are in private and public collections throughout the globe. Chantel resides in Bartlett, Tennessee where she creates and teaches private workshops in her studio as well as workshops throughout the United States and Canada.

Stitched Traditions: Quilts from the Collection

Through December 31st | Jostens Gallery

Stitched Traditions includes quilts from the Museum collection dating back to 1830. These quilts range from traditional to crazy styles, each telling a story of their own.

Those Who Serve: Celebrating Women in the Military

Through December 31st | Lobby Gallery

In continuation of our 2020 Celebration of Women, we’re highlighting the stories of ten local women currently serving in the Fort Campbell community, including a combat medic specialist, musician, intel analyst and more. This exhibit also features artifacts from the Museum collection.

Tools of the Trade

Through January 7th | Memory Lane

Displayed in Memory Lane on the Museum’s lower level, this exhibit features farm tools from days past. Come see tools from the Museum’s permanent collection that would have been used on working farms both big and small.

Custom House Museum Programs

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with paid admission or membership | Developed for school-age children

Museum Discovery Quests are self-guided adventures that offer a fun exploration through the Museum. Kids can experience exhibits and artifacts in new and entertaining ways that pique their curiosity and captivate their attention. The theme changes regularly. Bonus: Complete the MDQ and receive a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet to create a fun project at home.

Custom House Museum Events

Watercolor Demo

Tuesday, December 1st | 5:30pm–6:30pm | Kimbrough Gallery

Watercolor artists, Patsy Sharpe & Pat Patrick, will be here to kick off Noel Night Week. Pat will demo and Patsy will talk about watercolor travel packs and painting plein air.

Tennessee Watercolor Society Exhibit Reception + First Thursday Art Walk

Thursday, December 3rd | 5:00pm–7:00pm

Join members of the Tennessee Watercolor Society to celebrate the opening of their exhibit in the Museum’s Kimbrough Gallery. While you’re there don’t forget to visit Noel Night at Seasons: The Museum Store! The Museum is open to the public with free admission as part of Downtown Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk.

Gallery Talk

Friday, December 11th | 12:15pm | Orgain, Crouch & Bruner Galleries

Free with paid admission or membership

Join Exhibits Curator, Terri Jordan, and exhibiting artist, Anne Goetze, to discuss the exhibition Pray to Love, Goetze’s series of mixed media work.

Huff & Puff Express Model Trains: Snowflake Special

Exhibit open daily | Volunteer Train Crew members run trains Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region transformed into a winter wonderland. Interact with this miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Noel Night | Thursday, December 3rd | 5:00pm–8:00pm

Join us for a night filled with holiday cheer and special discounts! Enjoy hot chocolate and holiday treats, live entertainment, Christmas story time, the Huff & Puff Model Trains and a very special guest from the North Pole! For your shopping convenience, Seasons will also be open until 7:00pm on December 1st, 2nd and 4th.

In honor of Noel Night, enjoy 15% (25% off for members) off your entire purchase during the month of December. Stop

in to find local treasures and unique gifts you can find only at Seasons!

December Membership Special

Through December 31st

The Museum is extending a promotion for all New, Renewal, and Gift Memberships purchased in the month of December. All memberships purchased in the month of December will receive an additional month free!

Already a member but your membership doesn’t expire for some time? You can still take advantage of this offer and renew your current membership before it expires. We will add the 13 months to your current expiration date. To purchase a membership, please visit Seasons: The Museum Store or our website at customshousemuseum.org.

Closures

The Museum will be closed on the following dates:

Christmas Eve: Thursday, December 24th, 2020

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25th, 2020

New Year’s Day: Friday, January 1st, 2021

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

