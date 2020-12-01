Flags Flown at Half-Staff to honor Judge Raymond Grimes on December 1st, 2020

Montgomery County and City of Clarksville honor the late Judge Raymond Grimes

Montgomery County, TN – Flags at all Montgomery County Government and City of Clarksville offices and facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, December 1st in honor of Judge Raymond Grimes, who died November 26th after being hospitalized with COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Grimes, 73, served as a general sessions and juvenile court judge in Montgomery County for 22 years and was also the founder of the Montgomery County Recovery Court. He was a former Montgomery County Commissioner and retired as Lt. Commander from the U.S Coast Guard Reserves.

Montgomery County Treatment Court was started by Grimes in 2005 and was the first-ever second chance program through the court system in the community. Since its inception, hundreds of lives have been changed directly and tens of thousands of community service hours have been performed.

“We are mourning the loss of Judge Grimes. Those who worked with him at the Courts Center have been especially hard hit with the news of his death. One word that resonates with Judge Grimes’ name is fair, he treated people fairly and that is the most honorable word can you associate with a judge, said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.

“Judge Grimes used his courtroom to improve the lives of people and their families,” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “He leaves a lasting legacy of kindness and justice.”

Visitation will take place from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, Monday, November 30th at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 3:00pm December 1st at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to Montgomery County Recovery Court, 2 Millennium Plaza, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Adult Probation, Circuit Court, Recovery Court, Veterans Treatment Court and Youth Services/Juvenile Probation Offices will all close for the day by 2:00pm December 1st, for the funeral of Judge Ray Grimes. Filings for Circuit Court may be put in the dropbox outside and payments may be made online. All filings received by December 1st will reflect that date. Contact information for all court offices can be found at mcgtn.org.

