This Week at APSU: “Over Look/Under Foot” exhibit open through December 10th

Clarksville, TN – The New Gallery, with support from the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the APSU Department of Art + Design, is pleased to present Over Look/Under Foot, a new exhibition by artists Katie Hargrave and Meredith Lynn, to continue an exciting 2020-2021 exhibition season.

The exhibit at The New Gallery, located in the Art + Design building on the campus of Austin Peay State University, runs through December 10th, 2020.

A 360-degree virtual walk-through accompanies the exhibition for those who wish to view the work from the safety of their homes.

APSU Board of Trustees to host winter meeting electronically Dec. 3-4

On December 3rd-4th, the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its winter meetings virtually. To watch the meetings live, visit https://apsu.zoom.us/j/81100984041.

The board will host a work session at 12:30pm, Thursday to discuss on-boarding APSU’s next president. The Academic Affairs Committee will meet after the work session at 1:30pm, with the Student Affairs Committee, the Business and Finance Committee, the Executive Committee and the Audit Committee meeting consecutively thereafter. The Board’s Audit Committee will end with a closed executive session to discuss risk management.

The full board will meet at 9:00am on Friday, December 4th. The Board will discuss several important items, such as a proposed Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree with an optional concentration in Homeland Security and the University’s October revised budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

To view meeting materials such as the agenda, visit https://www.apsu.edu/president/board-of-trustees/board-meeting-schedule-and-materials.php.

For information on the meeting, contact the interim Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7559.

Meet Cassidy Graves: Yodeling alum with 1.4 million TikTok followers

Finding your niche in social media can be a challenging task for anyone, let alone a person with a 1.4 million-follower base. For Austin Peay State University alumna Cassidy Graves, this is the case on the increasingly popular platform, TikTok.

After downloading the TikTok app around November 2019, Graves reluctantly posted a video, thinking that not many viewers would see it. She had no followers at the time.

Instead, it went viral, almost overnight.

Don’t forget to power down before going home

As students and faculty prepare for the upcoming winter break at Austin Peay State University, a new internal campaign is asking them to help conserve energy before they leave.

Last year, APSU saved $1,000 every day through its conservation efforts, which translates to the electricity used by four households for an entire year.

Before leaving campus, students living in residence halls are asked to:

Unplug all electronics.

Empty and unplug refrigerators.

Turn the thermostat to the lowest setting.

Close the blinds in their rooms.

Faculty members also were asked to power down their offices for the winter break. The University will close on Wednesday, December 23rd, for the winter holiday and reopen Jan. 4, but many faculty and students leave campus shortly after commencement on December 11th-12th.

For more information on this campaign, visit https://www.apsu.edu/sustainability/winter-break-energy-savings.php.

COVID-19 testing available to APSU Students, Employees

In partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health, COVID-19 Coronavirus testing is being conducted on the campus of APSU, behind the Ard building, for faculty, staff and students who meet specific conditions. Please seek out testing immediately if any of these conditions applies to you:

You are experiencing COVID-19 Coronavirus related symptoms, or You have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 10 minutes or more) with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 Coronavirus diagnosis, or You have been informed that you are a member of a group or team that is undergoing surveillance testing.

Walk-ins

Monday-Friday

7:00am-9:30am for APSU Govs athletes

9:30am-noon for eligible APSU students, faculty and staff

Drive-thru

Monday-Friday

7:00am-noon for ALL eligible students, faculty and staff

Other APSU happenings this week:

The APSU men’s basketball team hosts Transylvania at 1:00pm Saturday, December 5th. Visit letsgopeay.com for more.

The APSU women’s basketball team plays at Mississippi Valley State at 4:00pm Wednesday, December 2nd, and at Florida State at 1:00pm Sunday, December 6th. Visit letsgopeay.com for more.

