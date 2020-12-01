Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women’s Basketball game at Mississippi Valley State, Cancelled

December 1, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Women's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at Mississippi Valley State, Wednesday, has been cancelled.

The game was called off due to COVID-19 Coronavirus concerns.

Austin Peay State University game canceled. (APSU Sports Information)

The APSU Governors will begin preparation for a 1:00pm CT, Sunday contest at Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.

Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.


