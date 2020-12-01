|
APSU Women’s Basketball game at Mississippi Valley State, Cancelled
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at Mississippi Valley State, Wednesday, has been cancelled.
The game was called off due to COVID-19 Coronavirus concerns.
The APSU Governors will begin preparation for a 1:00pm CT, Sunday contest at Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.
Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayWBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
