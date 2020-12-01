APSU Women’s Basketball game at Mississippi Valley State, Cancelled

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball game at Mississippi Valley State, Wednesday, has been cancelled.

The game was called off due to COVID-19 Coronavirus concerns.

The APSU Governors will begin preparation for a 1:00pm CT, Sunday contest at Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida.

