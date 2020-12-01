Austin Peay State University Basketball season ticket sales end Friday

Clarksville, TN – With two-thirds of its ticket allotment for the 2020-21 season now claimed, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department will soon cease selling season tickets, setting Friday, December 4th as the final day of season ticket sales.

Due to social distancing constraints, online sales have been suspended for the 2020-21 season.

Patrons are encouraged to contact the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY to secure their seats for the upcoming season in a socially-distant manner.

The need for single-game sales will be gauged once the season ticket purchase period ends Friday.

Friday’s men’s contest against Carver Bible College will not be a ticketed event; representatives from the Austin Peay State University Athletics Ticket Office will be on-hand to assist with season ticket purchases near the Gate C entrance, located by section EE.

Social Distancing Measures

There will be no lower bowl seating for fans during the season. The lower level will be limited to players, coaches, and game-day support staff only. Seats will be assigned to create a buffer between groups to ensure social distancing is maintained.

Pricing

Season tickets will be priced at $150.00 for upper level reserved seating with a discounted rate of $130.00 being offered to Faculty/Staff and military members.

Single game tickets will not be made available for purchase until season ticket sales have concluded or capacity is reached.

Student Seating

Students seating will be located in sections AA-BB for both men’s and women’s games. More information will be sent to students directly on how to request/receive tickets for the upcoming season.

Gates are still expected to open 60 minutes before tipoff for doubleheaders and 90 minutes prior to single games. Masks or facial coverings are required to enter the Dunn Center. They must remain in place at all times unless eating or drinking.

Gameday Entry

To assist with distancing fans are asked to enter the gate corresponding to their section as listed below.

Gate B (2nd Floor, Robb Street side) – Student Entrance (Sections AA, BB, CC,)

Gate C (2nd Floor, Robb Street side) – Sections DD, EE, FF, and GG

Gate D (1st Floor, behind Dunn Center) – Wheelchair and elevator access

Gate E (2nd Floor, Drane Street side) – Sections HH, JJ, KK, LL, and MM

Gate F (2nd Floor, Drane Street side) – Sections MM, NN, OO, and PP

Gameday Parking and Gate Map

Dunn Center Seating Chart and Gate Map

Austin Peay State University Governor fans using wheelchairs will be seated on the first floor nearest Gate D and may not leave the designated area.

