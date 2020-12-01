Baggett Heating and Cooling announces 2020 Veterans Day Giveaway winner

Clarksville, TN – Baggett Heating and Cooling is proud to announce the winner who will receive a new replacement HVAC unit from the 2020 Veterans Day giveaway.

During September, the Clarksville-Montgomery County community had the opportunity to nominate local veterans.

Many nominations were made along with reasons why the nominee was deserving of a new HVAC unit.

Owner, Alana Ward, selected a committee consisting of Baggett employees, community, and military members who narrowed down the list and picked the finalists.

Alana then called or visited each finalist as Baggett employees inspected their current units. She went on to say, “The decision was difficult to make, as a committee member reminded us that all service is deserving service.”

When asked how this giveaway started, Alana said, “I looked around one day and realized that most of my staff are military veterans. We also have many customers who are veterans, so I wanted to do something special in recognizing their service. What began as a luncheon for our team grew into the Veterans Day giveaway.”

She continued with, “This entire process has been so rewarding to our entire team. I am lucky to be surrounded by the veterans on my team and veterans in our service area, and this was a fun and uplifting project to work on. I can’t wait to see how this new system benefits our recipient.”

Baggett Heating and Cooling is proud to announce that the winner of the 2020 Veterans Day giveaway is Joseph Fair. Mr. Fair retired from the Army after serving for 20 years and resides in Clarksville-Montgomery County with his son.

After the success of this venture, Baggett plans to make this a yearly event going forward as a way to continue to honor our veterans. Baggett Heating and Cooling has been proudly serving the Clarksville-Montgomery County area for over 45 years.

