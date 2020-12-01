Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce December 2020 Events

December 1, 2020
 

Clarksville Area Chamber of CommerceClarksville, TN – On December 2nd, the Chamber will hold its monthly Clarksville Young Professionals meeting virtually at noon, featuring guest speaker Kyle Johnson, Chief of Staff with Montgomery County. To attend, please follow the link via Zoom the Chamber website.

Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Events

CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community.

For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at .

As the holiday season approaches, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce encourages members of the community to Live Local and patronize Clarksville area businesses! The Chamber’s Live Local campaign is a way to promote the community and keep dollars local to directly support our community. Search the Chamber’s online directory to find a local business for any product or service.

The Chamber is monitoring & sharing COVID-19 Coronavirus information as we receive it and has produced a working digital guidebook as a resource that includes recommendations from a variety of sources, helpful links, local PPE vendors, and a google calendar to stay up-to-date with local guidelines and training and business opportunities on your mobile device.  The Chamber encourages our members to stay informed, prepared, and positive and offer support and patronage to our local small businesses at this critical time.

In an effort to adhere to recommendations related to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we are planning for virtual meetings in the month of December – please continue to watch your email/social media for updates. If you have questions or need more information, please contact the office at 931.245.4341.


