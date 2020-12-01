First Lady Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas Decorations

Washington, D.C. – First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the official Christmas theme and decorations this morning as the First Family prepares for Christmas time at the White House.



This year’s theme, “America the Beautiful,” pays tribute to the majesty of our great country. From the traditional Gold Star Family Tree to a gingerbread house replica of the White House—complete with the West Wing, Executive Residence, East Wing, Rose Garden, and First Ladies’ Garden—crafted from 275 pounds of dough, every piece of this year’s décor was chosen and completed with care.

During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share “America the Beautiful” and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home. #WHChristmas pic.twitter.com/fdZmB3rdXL — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 30, 2020

“Over the past four years I have had the honor to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens,” the First Lady said. “From coast to coast, the bond that all Americans share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”

The official White House Christmas tree arrived last week, courtesy of Dan Taylor from Dan and Bryan Trees. Greeted by the First Lady, Taylor presented an 18.5’ Fraser Fir, which was delivered to the White House North Portico in a horse-drawn carriage.



“Thank you to all of the staff and volunteers who worked to make sure the People’s House was ready for the holiday season,” the First Lady said. “Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year.”



