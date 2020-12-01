Manna Cafe Ministries: Giving Tuesday is Today, Kenny York goes Homeless to raise Awareness

Clarksville, TN – Today is Giving Tuesday. You can donate, volunteer your time or give goods and services. Click the donate below to give.

Thank you to everyone who has and continues to support our community!

“The poor will eat and be satisfied. All who seek the LORD will praise him. Their hearts will rejoice with everlasting joy.” Psalm 22:26

What is Giving Tuesday?

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over these past years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

A $25.00 donation buys 100lbs of food

A $50.00 donation buys breakfast for a child for nearly 2 months

A $100.00 donation buys dinner for a family of 4 for nearly 1 month

A $250.00 donation buys meals for a senior for nearly 3 months

Prove It Clarksville

Kenny York, our founder is voluntarily going homeless again, starting TONIGHT—Tuesday, December 1st (the coldest day of the winter so far!)—and ending on December 14th.

“I want people to see how people are living when it’s 30 degrees outside. We are going to document it with blogs and videos in hopes to raise awareness of our need for a local homeless shelter.”

Manna Cafe Ministries Programs

Here’s a summary of all current Manna Cafe programs, which are designed to help clients make permanent, healthy lifestyle changes.

Manna CATERS: A kitchen internship program providing culinary training for up to 12 participants per year with a pathway to employment upon course completion.

COVID-19 Relief Services: Provision of three additional weekly hot meals; hot showers; clothing/hygiene provisions; food box distribution in Stewart County; and “mini meals” during the summer for children.

Manna HELPS: Health Essentials, Learning, and Prevention Strategies: an umbrella program providing resources such as warming centers; clothing/blanket distribution; a free health clinic; a computer center; and community referral services.

Pickin’ Up Manna: The “food rescue” program by which more than 1,000,000 lbs. of surplus food is gathered annually from local stores and then distributed to the hungry.

T2/Change for Change: A one-year diabetes prevention program that includes classes in nutrition and exercise sessions with a personal trainer.

Operation Pomegranate: Training in wholesome food preparation that includes to-go bags of fresh produce and recipe ingredients.

Food Distribution: Allocation of food boxes (30–60 lbs. each) to the food-insecure, 3 times/week.

Basic Adulting: Classes in life skills such as budgeting, home buying, managing stress, car maintenance, cleaning hacks, meal planning, and more.

Mobile Cafe: Community meals offering hot, nutritious plates of food, second helpings, and to-go boxes as well as clothing and household item distribution.

Mobile Pantry: One-day events during which full shopping carts of food are distributed to approximately 300 families.

Get Involved

Manna Cafe’s mission is only made possible by the tireless work of hundreds of volunteers. We are incredibly grateful for the volunteers already involved, and are always looking for more people to join the team. Whether you are interesting in cooking for one of the meals, driving a truck or just helping serve food, there is a place to help.

Help Support Manna Café

Your Support Matters! It’s the generosity of people like you that enables Manna Cafe to tackle the problem of hunger in our community! Visit our donate page to learn how you can help make a difference.

About Manna Cafe Ministries

Manna Cafe Ministries Mission Statement: “Manna Cafe serves people in need in Clarksville-Montgomery County through a soup kitchen on wheels, food box distribution, and other vital resources. Propelled chiefly by volunteers, Manna Café strives to restore hope, dignity, self-reliance, community, and the love of God through Jesus Christ.”

