Montgomery County Trustee’s Office Saves Taxpayers Time, Money

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins recently made the decision to suppress the mailing of 39,000 tax notices to Montgomery County homeowners whose taxes are paid by the four largest mortgage servicing companies.

This decision saves the taxpayers almost $15,000 in print and postage costs annually. In the past, tax notices were sent to all homeowners in Montgomery County regardless of whether their taxes were part of their mortgage payment or not.

For those with a mortgage and escrow, the receipt of a tax bill often raised concerns and confusion over the payment responsibility.

“Making this change was a simple way to save the taxpayers money and cut down on confusion for those who are paying their taxes through one of the major mortgage companies. My staff and I will continue to seek opportunities to save taxpayers money while providing a high level of service,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

Another recent change in the Trustee’s Office is the new partnership between the Trustee’s Office and the City of Clarksville for this tax season. They have joined together to simplify the process for tax freeze and tax relief recipients.

The City will have a representative in the County Trustee’s office Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:00am to 11:00am to accept vouchers, proof of income, and process payments if applicable. This eliminates the need for taxpayers residing in Clarksville-Montgomery County and receiving tax relief to go to two different offices for services.

“We are pleased to have this partnership with the City of Clarksville to add convenience for our residents. Because of the times we are facing, some people are hesitant to leave their homes and we do not want anyone to lose any of their tax benefits. Our hope is that meeting the taxpayers’ needs in one location will help those who are most vulnerable in Montgomery County,” added Wiggins.

The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-B in Veteran’s Plaza. To view or print their tax information, it is available on the Trustee website at mcgtn.org/Trustee. You can also call 931.648.5717 with questions or concerns.

