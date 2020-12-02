Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball adds Florida A&M to home schedule

December 2, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – A busy December gets busier for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team with the addition of Florida A&M to the schedule.

The APSU Govs will host the Rattlers 7:30pm, December 15th, 2020 in the Dunn Center, barely 24 hours after tipping off with McKendree the night before.

Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

This will be the second year in a row the Govs have hosted a MEAC opponent in the Dunn Center; Austin Peay State University dispatched South Carolina State, 92-66, November 25th, 2019 when it welcomed its first-ever MEAC foe to Clarksville.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, scheduling updates can come quickly and with little notice.

Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.

Updated December Schedule (as of 11/30)

  • 6:00pm, December 4th – Carver Bible College (Home)
  • 7:30pm December 8th – Murray State (Road)
  • 7:00pm, December 14th – McKendree (Home)
  • 7:30pm, December 15th – Florida A&M (Home)
  • 6:00pm, December 18th – McNeese State (Home)
  • TBD, December 21st – Murray State (Home)
  • 8:00pm, December 30th – Tennessee State (Road)

Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      December 2020
      S M T W T F S
       12345
      6789101112
      13141516171819
      20212223242526
      2728293031  