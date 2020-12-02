Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball adds Florida A&M to home schedule

Clarksville, TN – A busy December gets busier for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team with the addition of Florida A&M to the schedule.

The APSU Govs will host the Rattlers 7:30pm, December 15th, 2020 in the Dunn Center, barely 24 hours after tipping off with McKendree the night before.

This will be the second year in a row the Govs have hosted a MEAC opponent in the Dunn Center; Austin Peay State University dispatched South Carolina State, 92-66, November 25th, 2019 when it welcomed its first-ever MEAC foe to Clarksville.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, scheduling updates can come quickly and with little notice.

Updated December Schedule (as of 11/30)

6:00pm, December 4th – Carver Bible College (Home)

7:30pm December 8th – Murray State (Road)

7:00pm, December 14th – McKendree (Home)

7:30pm, December 15th – Florida A&M (Home)

6:00pm, December 18th – McNeese State (Home)

TBD, December 21st – Murray State (Home)

8:00pm, December 30th – Tennessee State (Road)

