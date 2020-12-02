|
Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball adds Florida A&M to home schedule
Clarksville, TN – A busy December gets busier for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team with the addition of Florida A&M to the schedule.
The APSU Govs will host the Rattlers 7:30pm, December 15th, 2020 in the Dunn Center, barely 24 hours after tipping off with McKendree the night before.
This will be the second year in a row the Govs have hosted a MEAC opponent in the Dunn Center; Austin Peay State University dispatched South Carolina State, 92-66, November 25th, 2019 when it welcomed its first-ever MEAC foe to Clarksville.
In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, scheduling updates can come quickly and with little notice.
Be sure to monitor LetsGoPeay.com and follow @AustinPeayMBB on Twitter for the latest updates.
Updated December Schedule (as of 11/30)
